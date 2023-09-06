ADVERTISEMENT
Will Renaming India As Bharat Solve The 'Kaafi Real' Issues In The Country?

Desh nahi, desh ka naam badal raha hai...

Aroop Mishra
Will Renaming India As Bharat Solve The 'Kaafi Real' Issues In The Country?
The Rashtrapati Bhawan has found itself amidst controversy by sending out G20 dinner invitations that address the head of state as the 'President of Bharat,' deviating from the traditional 'President of India' title.

This unexpected move has sparked speculations about India being renamed Bharat, and has immediately sent social media into a frenzy. Although there's been no confimation from the Central Government yet, this move has also prompted questions about whether it's a response to the alliance 'INDIA,' formed by over two dozen opposition parties.

While the 'India' vs. 'Bharat' debate rages on, it begs the crucial question: amidst pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, stifling dissent, and the security of marginalized communities, should a name change be our sole focus for meaningful change in the country?

Kaafi Real Comic by Aroop Mishra and Divya Talwar 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Topics:  India   Bharat 

