Kulhad Momos: A Crazy Twist To Your Favourite Street Food

When someone asks you to name any comfort food, it's nearly impossible that momos won't cross your mind. These little dumplings have a loyal fan base and are wrapped around dough with a spoonful of either veggies or meat. These are usually steamed or fried and are served with mayonnaise and red chutney.

But Ghaziabad's 'Brote' cafe doesn't serve momos in a regular manner. Apart from their menu which serves the crowd's favourite-- Kulhad Tea and coffee, this cafe has also introduced dishes like Kulhad Pizza, Kulhad Cake and even Kulhad Maggi. And in the series of Kulhad special, they have come up with Kulhad Momos.