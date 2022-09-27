ADVERTISEMENT

The Healthiest Chaat of All Is Here: The Atrangi ‘Tokri Chaat’

Your classic chaat with a waffle base.

Muskan Singh
What The Food
The quintessential chaat is popular treat among the foodies. Unlike the Chaat found in every nooks and corners of Delhi, Tilak Nagar's this food joint has a different style of serving. The colourful eatery named 'Wrap Hut' is tucked with n number of exotic veggies. This eatery is now becoming foodie's obsession for serving healthy rolls and wraps. One of the healthy and interesting street food from the Wrap Hut's menu is their 'Tokri Chaat'.

Fresh handpicked veggies like carrot, capsicum, onion, cucumber, and tomato are chopped at super human speed.

Freshly chopped veggies.

(Photo: The Quint)

Lemon juice, salt, spicy sauce, ketchup, mustard sauce, and pepper sauce are mixed in the bowl.

Veggies and sauces.

(Photo: The Quint)

Later the masala peanuts and sprouts are added and mixed.

Peanuts and sprouts.

(Photo: The Quint)

So far, all we have seen is veggies and sauces. But the star ingredient to give this street food a 'Tokri' touch is the Waffle.

Pepper sauce is generously spread around the Waffle and topped with chopped veggies.

Waffle for the 'Tokri' touch

(Photo: The Quint)

Waffle topped with veggies.

(Photo: The Quint)

Garnished with red cabbage and beetroot, the Tokri Chaat is ready to eat at Rs 150.

Tokri Chaat.

(Photo: The Quint)

Address: Near Sat Manzil Sanatan Dharm Temple, Tilak Nagar, Delhi

Timings: 4pm-11pm

Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

