Kulle Chaat: An Old Delhi Delicacy That'll Make Your Taste Buds Go Gaga
We bet you didn't know about 'kulhad' waali chaat.
Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Old Delhi never disappoints when it comes to food, and the proof is in Hira Lal Chaat Centre's Kulle Chaat. The 130-year-old shop at Chawri Bazar is known for its mouthwatering fruit-based chaat, stuffed with salt, spice, and everything nice.
So what's with the name? 'Kulle' means kulhad (cup) – fruits and vegetables are first hollowed out so that they're shaped like a cup.
These fruit and vegetable cups are later stuffed with salt, spices, and lemon juice for that hot, tangy flavour.
Finally, the cups are topped with boiled chickpeas and pomegranate seeds. Voila, this Delhi-esque delicacy is set to make your taste buds go gaga.
