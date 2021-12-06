ADVERTISEMENT

Kulle Chaat: An Old Delhi Delicacy That'll Make Your Taste Buds Go Gaga

We bet you didn't know about 'kulhad' waali chaat.

Zijah Sherwani
Published
What The Food
2 min read

Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Old Delhi never disappoints when it comes to food, and the proof is in Hira Lal Chaat Centre's Kulle Chaat. The 130-year-old shop at Chawri Bazar is known for its mouthwatering fruit-based chaat, stuffed with salt, spice, and everything nice.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Carved-out fruits and vegetables.</p></div>

So what's with the name? 'Kulle' means kulhad (cup) – fruits and vegetables are first hollowed out so that they're shaped like a cup.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apples and bananas hollowed out and stuffed with spices.</p></div>

These fruit and vegetable cups are later stuffed with salt, spices, and lemon juice for that hot, tangy flavour.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kulle Chaat, in all its glory.</p></div>

Finally, the cups are topped with boiled chickpeas and pomegranate seeds. Voila, this Delhi-esque delicacy is set to make your taste buds go gaga.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kulle Chaat being served at Hira Lal Chaat Centre.</p></div>

