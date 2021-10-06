ADVERTISEMENT

10 Things I Learnt About Love and Break up From the India We Live In Today

Looking for someone to love me the way media loves Bollywood.

Divya Talwar
Published
NEON
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>From Aryan Khan's arrest by the NCB to the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, media's coverage of India's happenings taught us a lot.</p></div>
i

There's so much happening in the country right now. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, got arrested for alleged possession of drugs. On the same day, Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni, allegedly rammed his SUV into protesting farmers in Lakhimpur and killed eight people.

The media, of course, is focussing on the "bigger" story that involves Bollywood Baadshah's son. We are getting all sorts of updates ranging from the food Aryan is eating while in NCB custody to the books he's reading but not much is being said about the Lakhimpur unrest. Surprised? Obviously not. We are all aware of TV news channels' continuous pursuit for TRPs.

The love and commitment media shows to some kinds of stories or just the unconditional support trolls offer to political parties, does teach us a thing about love, relationships and heartbreak. Let's take a look.

In a Room Crowded With People, Their Eyes Should Only Look For You.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>All eyes on you, always!&nbsp;</p></div>

All eyes on you, always! 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Let Them Reach Out to You and When They Do, Let Them Know That You Don’t Care

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Act like they don't exist.&nbsp;</p></div>

Act like they don't exist. 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Love ALL of Them - The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fall in love with their flaws.&nbsp;</p></div>

Fall in love with their flaws. 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Accept Their Past, Unconditionally Support Their Present and Encourage Their Future Too

<div class="paragraphs"><p>There's nothing you can't achieve with a support like that...</p></div>

There's nothing you can't achieve with a support like that...

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

You Call Them "Bae" for a Reason

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nothing defines Bae better.</p></div>

Nothing defines Bae better.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

You’re Worth It...

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The secret to happiness.</p></div>

The secret to happiness.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

You, and Only You, Can Understand Their Silence

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Haters will never understand the power of silence.&nbsp;</p></div>

Haters will never understand the power of silence. 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Make New Rules.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Leave the past behind.</p></div>

Leave the past behind.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Basically... Don’t Be a Creep

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Let go and move on.&nbsp;</p></div>

Let go and move on. 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Avoid Anything That Makes Your Life Harder

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Put yourself first, always!&nbsp;</p></div>

Put yourself first, always! 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Also Read

6 Things That Happened When Aryan Khan Was Arrested by the NCB

6 Things That Happened When Aryan Khan Was Arrested by the NCB

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT