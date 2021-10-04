'Incriminating Evidence Found': NCB Seeks Custody of Aryan, Others Till 11 Oct

NCB Needs Time To Investigate Nexus: ASG Anil Singh

ASG Anil Singh further told the Court that there are five other people who are under investigation. The remand states there are links in chats ‘indicating towards an international racket’. Singh alleged that Aryan Khan was discussing modes of payment and code names were used.

Singh added that all offences under the NDPS act are non-bailable citing previous Bombay High Court judgments, including Rhea Chakraborty’s bail order. Singh further said that a supplier was arrested from Juhu, and they found a ‘commercial quantity’ with the supplier.

“Ultimately, we have to see the purpose and object of the Act. It is to remove the drug menace from society. You can't claim that just because you are found with a small quantity or nothing, you are entitled for bail,” ASG Anil Singh said in Court.

ASG Anil Singh sought more days for custody to track the financing and to “unearth the nexus,” adding that the ship’s organiser has also been apprehended.

Nothing Was Found in Aryan Khan's Bag: Advocate Satish Maneshinde

Aryan Khan, through advocate Maneshinde, stated, “I landed there with a friend of mine on invite from the organisers. I got to know the best suit is allotted to me. I have not paid anything for this party.”

The statement by Maneshinde continued, “My bag was searched but nothing was found. After sometime they took custody of my phone and began interrogating me. Mr Merchant is a friend of mine. He was found in possession and we were arrested.”

The NCB informed that 6 grams of charas were seized from the friend. Maneshinde stated, “This is a small quantity. None of the other drugs were seized from us. The main seizure is from the other accused,” adding that Aryan is not connected to them.

Aryan Khan's statement, read out by advocate Maneshinde said, "Now they say when I (Aryan Khan) was abroad, I have certain conversations in the phone and they want to bust an international drug trafficking racket."

"In the last one year I've gone to my university. In the entire period I have not indulged in any drug trafficking. Even if the offences are non-bailable as argued, based on Rhea's case, I am entitled to bail. There section 27A was invoked, for financing. If material is seized from other accused, that cannot be foisted on me," Maneshinde stated.