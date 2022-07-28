Hilarious Musical Twist to Ranveer Singh's 'Bum' ft Yashraj Mukhate & Shayan Roy
Which track is your favourite?
Just as we thought that Ranveer Singh's bum won't be grabbing headlines anymore, the internet strikes again and this time with a musical twist and we aren't complaining.
After the lawyer's clip of calling Ranveer's bum being a "national issue" became viral, content creators took it upon themselves to harbor this opportunity and entertain us thoroughly. Yashraj Mukhate and Shayan Roy, both created a musical version of the clip and it's gotten us ROFLing!
Yashraj Mukhate, a music producer and the man who gave us gems like 'Rasode mein kaun tha' and 'Saada Kutta Tommy' never dissappoints with his creativity. He mixed the interview clip where the lawyer says, "We can see his bum" with his magic, and what we got was something absolutely hilarious! Watch for yourself:
Netizens including Salim Merchant, Shakti Mohan, Chinmayi Sripaada and others have reacted to the 'We can see his bum' song. This is what they said:
Another content creator, Shayan Roy, shared an equally funny video with some peppy beats and it has been going viral. Check it out:
The internet seems to be obssesed with this track and this is what they said:
Don't you just love internet sometimes!
