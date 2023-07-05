Woman Shares Heartwarming Story of Strangers Helping Her Find Her Lost iPhone

In the thread, woman explained how she had lost her phone during a rickshaw ride to the Versova metro station and only realised that it's missing once she was at the station. She went back to the rickshaw driver only to find out that it wasn't there. Seeing her panic, the rickshaw drivers came to her aid and kept calling her phone. After many failed attempts, a Swiggy delivery executive named Rahul Kumar answered the call and decided to meet at Azad Nagar Metro station.

One of the rickshaw drivers took the woman to the station, and after a while the delivery executive Rahul showed up there with her phone. Finally, the ordeal came to an end, and she breathed a sigh of relief.