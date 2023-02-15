Wholesome Video of an Elderly Couple Posing for a Picture Will Make Your Day
In the end, it's true that love will keep us alive!
In the clip, Sutej Pannu, who also delves into street photography, spots the couple sitting outside their home, and decides to click them. He approaches them and asks them for their permission to take their pictures. The couple happily agrees to pose, and Sutej captures a few beautiful photographs of them.
Soon he got the pictures printed and went back to show them to the couple. Excited about getting their pictures so quickly, the couple asked Sutej to click a few more photos of them while standing, and he obliged.
This whole incident was recorded by Sutej who later shared it on his social media.
After the video was posted, it soon went viral and many netizens found it all kinds of adorable. One user wrote, "I rarely comment on Instagram, but this is so wholesome and just pure joy, couldn't hold my tears."
Another user commented, "Why am I crying watching them with so much of joy"
Here are some more comments:
