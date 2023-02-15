ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesome Video of an Elderly Couple Posing for a Picture Will Make Your Day

In the end, it's true that love will keep us alive!

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Wholesome Video of an Elderly Couple Posing for a Picture Will Make Your Day
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Love is a powerful emotion and this video of an elderly Sikh couple posing with each other proves just that! The viral heartwarming clip posted by Sutej Pannu, a professional photographer, who approached the couple for a picture has the internet grinning from ear to ear.

In the clip, Sutej Pannu, who also delves into street photography, spots the couple sitting outside their home, and decides to click them. He approaches them and asks them for their permission to take their pictures. The couple happily agrees to pose, and Sutej captures a few beautiful photographs of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon he got the pictures printed and went back to show them to the couple. Excited about getting their pictures so quickly, the couple asked Sutej to click a few more photos of them while standing, and he obliged.

This whole incident was recorded by Sutej who later shared it on his social media.

After the video was posted, it soon went viral and many netizens found it all kinds of adorable. One user wrote, "I rarely comment on Instagram, but this is so wholesome and just pure joy, couldn't hold my tears."

Another user commented, "Why am I crying watching them with so much of joy"

Here are some more comments:

Also Read

Couple Breaks Guinness World Record With Longest Underwater Kiss

Couple Breaks Guinness World Record With Longest Underwater Kiss

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Video   wholesome 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×