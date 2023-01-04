Wholesome Clip Shows Residents Celebrating New Year With Zomato Delivery Man
Sharing the now-viral clip, the Twitter user aptly wrote, "Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people".
In news of what's winning hearts online, a Twitter user took to social media to share a wholesome video. The now-viral clip shows a group of men requesting a Zomato delivery agent to join their New Year celebrations. After some persuasion, the delivery man can be seen grinning from ear-to-ear while he cuts a cake and feeds it to the residents.
Sharing the video, the user wrote, "We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner.
Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people."
Check here:
Since the time of uploading (1 Jan), the video has garnered 32.9K views and 363 likes. Netizens cannot get enough of how wholesome the clip is. One Twitter user even responded to the tweet with, "Wonderful gesture. Keep spreading happiness and it will come back in many ways to you! Have a wonderful year ahead for each one of you including the Delivery Agent. May your New Year 2023 be filled with exploration, discovery, prosperity, and growth! Happy New Year Guys!"
Check what others are saying here:
Topics: Zomato Viral Videos New Year
