ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch Mumbai's Viral Dancing Cop's Epic Performance To Hit Song 'Kaavaalaa'

Watch Mumbai's Viral Dancing Cop's Epic Performance To Hit Song 'Kaavaalaa'

Since uploading on 21 July, Amol Kamble and Shreya Singh's video has garnered over 2.7 lakh views.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Watch Mumbai's Viral Dancing Cop's Epic Performance To Hit Song 'Kaavaalaa'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The rhythmic beats of the hit song 'Kaavaalaa' from the movie Jailer, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, have sparked a viral sensation. The vibrant choreography has motivated enthusiasts to recreate its lively dance routine.

In a thrilling collaboration, Mumbai's popular dancing cop Amol Kamble joined forces with artist Shreya Singh to deliver an electrifying performance to this spirited track.

Sharing the dance video on Instagram, Amol Kamble expressed his anticipation, stating, "#kaavaalaa must be banger."

Watch here:

ADVERTISEMENT

The video showcases Kamble and Singh effortlessly syncing their steps to the lively tune of "Kaavaalaa." Their dynamic dance moves and expressive performance are bound to captivate viewers, igniting a desire to join in on the fun.

Since uploading on 21 July, the video has garnered over 2.7 lakh views, with the count steadily rising. Enthusiastic viewers have flocked to the comments section, leaving a trail of supportive emojis and comments.

Take a look at their reactions:

Also Read

Watch Dancing Cop of Mumbai Grab Internet’s Attention With His Killer Moves

Watch Dancing Cop of Mumbai Grab Internet’s Attention With His Killer Moves

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Jailer   Rajnikanth   Tamannaah Bhatia 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×