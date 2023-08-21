Watch Mumbai's Viral Dancing Cop's Epic Performance To Hit Song 'Kaavaalaa'

The rhythmic beats of the hit song 'Kaavaalaa' from the movie Jailer, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, have sparked a viral sensation. The vibrant choreography has motivated enthusiasts to recreate its lively dance routine.
In a thrilling collaboration, Mumbai's popular dancing cop Amol Kamble joined forces with artist Shreya Singh to deliver an electrifying performance to this spirited track.
Sharing the dance video on Instagram, Amol Kamble expressed his anticipation, stating, "#kaavaalaa must be banger."
Watch here:
The video showcases Kamble and Singh effortlessly syncing their steps to the lively tune of "Kaavaalaa." Their dynamic dance moves and expressive performance are bound to captivate viewers, igniting a desire to join in on the fun.
Since uploading on 21 July, the video has garnered over 2.7 lakh views, with the count steadily rising. Enthusiastic viewers have flocked to the comments section, leaving a trail of supportive emojis and comments.
Take a look at their reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)