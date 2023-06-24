ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Dancing Cop of Mumbai Grab Internet’s Attention With His Killer Moves

Amol Kamble has been working in Mumbai Police since 2014.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read
Amol Kamble, the Mumbai cop has been impressing the audiences with his killer dance moves. Popularly known as the 'dancing cop', Amol Kamble has more than 180k followers and has even shaken a leg with Ranveer Singh. He often grooves to viral trends, and collaborates with influencers.

Amol, like his elder brother, wished to be a dance choreographer, but due to financial constraints could not pursue it professionally. In 2004, he joined the Maharashtra Police and has been working in the force ever since.

While he couldn't become a professional dancer, he continued his passion on social media. He started recording his videos and posted them on the internet. Soon his performances grabbed the internet's attention and now he's a well-known social media sensation. Check out his power moves!

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan & Arnab Chakravorty

Topics:  Mumbai Cop 

