Watch: Anushka's Reaction Goes Viral as Virat Takes His First World Cup Wicket

Virat Kohli picked up his maiden wicket at the World Cup in Bengaluru on Sunday, 12 November. Virat got the wicket of Scott Edwards as India played against Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat last picked up an ODI wicket back in January 2014 against New Zealand in Wellington. Virat's wife and actor Anushka Sharma was in the stands watching the match, and her reaction has gone viral.
In the video, Anushka can be seen erupting in joy and she also gets emotional. Virat also had tears.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
