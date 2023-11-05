ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'He's Literally Exceptional': Anushka Sharma Wishes Virat Kohli on His Birthday

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'He's Literally Exceptional': Anushka Sharma Wishes Virat Kohli on His Birthday
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday, 5 November. To mark the special occasion, actor Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a special post for her cricketer-husband.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor penned words of praise for Virat in the caption of her post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Anushka wrote, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli."

Have a look at her post here:

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, a sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress. The actor will play the character of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Wish Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav

Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Wish Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Anushka Sharma   Virat Kohli 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×