ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Explains Reason Behind Bowling Virat Kohli

During their ninth consecutive triumph at the 2023 ICC World Cup, which came against the Netherlands today (12 November) in Bengaluru, India used as many as nine bowlers while defending a total of 410 runs. Of those nine were skipper Rohit Sharma himself, and the former captain, Virat Kohli.

Interestingly, both Rohit and Virat ended up getting wickets. The latter dismissed the opposition’s skipper, Scott Edwards, to register his fifth ODI wicket and his first since 2014. He bowled three overs, conceding only 13 runs.