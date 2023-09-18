ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Viral Video Shows WWE Superstars Grooving to 'Naatu Naatu' at Hyderabad Event

The viral video, shared on Instagram, garnered a staggering 6.8 million views and 642K likes.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Viral Video Shows WWE Superstars Grooving to 'Naatu Naatu' at Hyderabad Event
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Last week's World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad left fans ecstatic with its electrifying action, drama, and even some unexpected dance moves.

Amid the fierce competition, one standout moment took center stage as wrestling's biggest names, including Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, joyfully grooved to the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the hit movie RRR.

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral video, shared on Instagram, garnered a staggering 6.8 million views and 642K likes, prompting fans to celebrate the fusion of Indian soft power and global wrestling entertainment.

Check how the internet is reacting here:

Also Read

Viral Video Shows Dedicated Fan Recreating Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Metro Dance

Viral Video Shows Dedicated Fan Recreating Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Metro Dance

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Hyderabad   WWE   Naatu Naatu 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×