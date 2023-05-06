ADVERTISEMENT

Video of Girls Dancing in Train Goes Viral; Netizens Don’t Seem Impressed

The video is of a dance group called Bomb Fire Crew, who have been the runner-up in India's Got Talent Season 9.

It feels like reels have not just taken over social media but also our lives. Everywhere you look, you can easily spot someone shooting a video or making a reel. Now, it's not a problem most of the time, but one does need to ask, 'How much is too much?'

Just like this viral video of a dance group dancing in a train, which has mostly drawn criticism on Twitter.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user with the caption, "Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nhi jata (Man, I can’t even eat food in front of people in the train)."

The video is of a dance group called Bomb Fire Crew, who have been the runner-up in India's Got Talent Season 9. They often share videos of them dancing on their social media accounts and have a huge following on Instagram, but this particular performance hasn't impressed the audience.

As soon as their video was shared on Twitter, it went viral, and people had a lot to say about it. Some were offended by their dance moves; some wanted the authorities to take action against such people; and others just wanted their confidence to perform in public.

One user wrote, "And I can't wear sunglasses in public because i'm shy??? don't ask. i cant explain."

Another user wrote, "Why isn't @IRCTCofficial and @RailwaySeva locating these people and doing something about them. This is probably the third such video circulating on TL"

Here are some other reactions:

