Desi Dad's Wholesome Gesture Goes Viral; Encourages Kids to Dance with Strangers

An Instagram user commented under the now-viral video, "To have a dad like him is a blessing".

Prepare to melt into a puddle of emotions because the internet cannot get enough of this viral video.

Two content creators were recording a dance video when a father interrupted them and asked if his children could join in. Recorded at a park, the video shows him encouraging both of his children to have fun with the dancers, saying "There is nothing called best. Do whatever you know".

The now-viral clip was shared by a content creator named Sadhana on Instagram. In the clip, Sadhana and Pranav Hegde can be seen dancing when the man approaches them.

The children look shy at first, but their father cheers them on, until they let go of their inhibitions and join in on their dance. The video has now been viewed over 14 million times, and social media users are applauding the dad's kind gesture.

Commenting under the reel, an Instagram user wrote, "These days when people make fun of others for making reels in public, there is this father who wants his kids to have fun."

Check out other reactions by netizens here:

