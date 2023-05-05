ADVERTISEMENT

Internet In Awe: Video Of Couple Getting Married Amidst Pouring Rain Goes Viral

An Instagram user commented under the now-viral clip, "Rain made it more magical".

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Internet In Awe: Video Of Couple Getting Married Amidst Pouring Rain Goes Viral
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In news that's straight out of a Bollywood movie, a video is going viral showing a couple getting married amidst torrential downpour.

The clip, shared by Instagram user anchor_jk, shows full-fledged wedding proceedings while there's heavy rainfall and an apparent powercut, as a result. But the bride and groom look undeterred, and go through all the wedding rituals...complete with backup dancers and elaborate decor!

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

The video - which was shared with the text, "Nothing can stop you from marrying your true love" - has garnered over 1.5 million views. While most netizens are in awe of how dream-like the couple's wedding was, others are joking about an old-age Indian superstition which claims that if you eat something directly from the cooking pan, you'll be cursed with rain on your wedding day!

Take a look here:

Also Read

Woman Meets With An Accident Before Wedding; Groom's Gesture Goes Viral

Woman Meets With An Accident Before Wedding; Groom's Gesture Goes Viral

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Video   Wedding   Heavy Rainfall 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×