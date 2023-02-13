ADVERTISEMENT

Bride Takes Her Exam on Wedding Day; Netizens Applaud Her Dedication

Shree Lekshmi Anil from Kerala appeared for her exam on her wedding day.

Bride Takes Her Exam on Wedding Day; Netizens Applaud Her Dedication
Recently a bride from Kerala went viral not because of her outfit or an extraordinary photoshoot for her wedding, but because of her dedication towards her studies.

Shree Lekshmi Anil, a student at the Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy, appeared for her practical exam in her wedding saree since the dates of her exam and the wedding clashed. Soon, a video of her attending the exam went viral. Check here:

In the viral video, Sree Lekshmi entered the classroom dressed up for her wedding, wearing a lab coat over her saree and a stethoscope in her hand. As she enters the class, her classmates are visibly amused and can be seen cheering for her.

The netizens are impressed by Sree Lekshmi's dedication to her career and left adorable comments for her.

