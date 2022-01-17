Tamil Nadu Couple to Host a Harry Potter-Themed Wedding Reception in Metaverse

The Harry Potter-themed reception was ideated by Dinesh who said, "I came up with the idea of having a metaverse themed wedding, and my fiance also liked the idea," in a statement to Times of India.

Dinesh is an engineer and blockchain and NFT enthusiast, and Jaganandhini is a software developer.

The wedding will take place with avatars of guests, and will be presided over by Jaganandhini's late father's avatar. She talks about how the reception is a great idea since the two first met through Instagram and will now have one of their wedding functions in a metaverse.

Dinesh shared a glimpse of the wedding invitation on Twitter and wrote, "I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup."