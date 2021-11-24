ADVERTISEMENT

Bride Appearing for Exams Before Marriage Gets Lauded Online

Shivangi Bagatharia is a bride from Gujarat who appeared for her university exams.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bride appears for exam before getting married.</p></div>
i

A bride from Rajkot was recently seen appearing for her exams while wearing full bridal attire. Her dedication for her studies has won hearts online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding days are usually dominated by a lot of chaos where everything is just about the day itself, and no other distractions are paid any attention, let alone an exam! Shivangi Bagatharia appeared for her university examinations in Saurashtra as soon as the university permitted students to take the exams.

She arrived at the center with her future husband and family. Pursuing a degree in social work from Shanti Niketan College in Gujarat, Shivangi appeared for her fifth semester exams.

She had to resort to giving her exam like this because her wedding date was finalised before her exam dates came out, and she did not want to compromise on either.

Watch the video here:

Here is how users online reacted to the video:

Bride Appearing for Exams Before Marriage Gets Lauded Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bride Appearing for Exams Before Marriage Gets Lauded Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bride Appearing for Exams Before Marriage Gets Lauded Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Bride Appearing for Exams Before Marriage Gets Lauded Online

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

It's great to see families giving preference to a girl's education before her marriage!

Also Read

Get GK Questions Right, & This Bengal Man Will Give You a Free Autorickshaw Ride

Get GK Questions Right, & This Bengal Man Will Give You a Free Autorickshaw Ride

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT