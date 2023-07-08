ADVERTISEMENT
US Man Proposes to High School Crush After 60 Years; Internet in Tears

The viral video shows an elderly doctor in the US proposing to his high school crush after 60 long years.

US Man Proposes to High School Crush After 60 Years; Internet in Tears
A heartwarming video of an old couple rekindling their love after half a century has gone viral. The video shows an elderly doctor in the US proposing to his high school crush after 60 years! The clip, which is being widely shared, is sure to bring a smile to anyone's face and warm their hearts.

The clip was originally shared on TikTok and has now made its way to Instagram. At Tampa International Airport in the US, Dr. Thomas can be seen kneeling down on one knee to propose to his now fiancé, Nancy.

The video begins with Thomas eagerly waiting for his beloved at the airport. After embracing her, he then goes down on his knee and reads out a heartfelt speech, asking Nancy to marry him. And, of course, she said yes! Onlookers smiled and cheered for the couple.

The sweet surprise was enough to bring everyone to tears. On Instagram, the video has amassed a million views and people are showering love on the couple.

A user wrote, "Can't love this more! I'm crying it's so adorable"

Another comment read, "True love will find you no matter how long it takes. Congratulations"

Check out other comments:

