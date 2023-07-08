US Man Proposes to High School Crush After 60 Years; Internet in Tears

The clip was originally shared on TikTok and has now made its way to Instagram. At Tampa International Airport in the US, Dr. Thomas can be seen kneeling down on one knee to propose to his now fiancé, Nancy.
The video begins with Thomas eagerly waiting for his beloved at the airport. After embracing her, he then goes down on his knee and reads out a heartfelt speech, asking Nancy to marry him. And, of course, she said yes! Onlookers smiled and cheered for the couple.
The sweet surprise was enough to bring everyone to tears. On Instagram, the video has amassed a million views and people are showering love on the couple.
A user wrote, "Can't love this more! I'm crying it's so adorable"
Another comment read, "True love will find you no matter how long it takes. Congratulations"
