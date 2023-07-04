Viral Video Sparks Debate as YouTuber Proposes To Partner At Kedarnath Temple

YouTuber Vishakha Fulsunge has created a social media frenzy after a video of her proposing to her boyfriend outside the revered Kedarnath temple went viral.
The video captures the moment when Vishakha, adorned in a yellow saree, kneels down with a ring, surprising her boyfriend amidst his prayers. While her heartfelt gesture led to an affirmative response from her now-fiancé, the video has ignited a contentious debate online.
The footage, shot in front of the sacred Kedarnath temple, shows the man engrossed in prayer, only to be taken aback as his girlfriend pops the question. The caption accompanying the video reveals meticulous planning and sentiment behind the proposal, with months of preparation regarding matching attire, ring size, and travel arrangements.
However, the video has generated a divisive response on the internet. While some social media users perceive the gesture as innocent and heartfelt, a substantial portion of online commentators consider it disrespectful, arguing that Vishakha's gesture compromises the sanctity of the Kedarnath temple.
Amidst intense ire, the YouTuber's partner has addressed the controversy in a pinned comment under the viral video. A part of the response reads, "I who is a part of this reel and a hardcore hindu dont see any thing obscene or against god here. Even in olden times all these pure rituals used to happen in temples only and not anywhere else."
