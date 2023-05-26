ADVERTISEMENT

From India To Sweden On 2 Wheels: This Man Cycled Across Continents For Love

An Indian artist's heartwarming love story has resurfaced on the internet, leaving netizens in awe.

Indian artist, Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia's extraordinary journey of love and determination is, once again, making the rounds on the internet and captivating netizens.

The artist, hailing from India, fell head over heels for Charlotte, a Swedish woman. The couple's incredible journey was recently shared on Instagram by user @mignonettetakespictures, and it has since garnered significant attention.

The post recounts their heartwarming love story, which began when 19-year-old Charlotte drove for 22 days in a van to India. She not only wanted to see Pradyumna's artwork but also wanted him draw her portrait.

As Pradyumna sketched, he was spellbound by Charlotte's beauty, and the two fell in love shortly. They tied the knot, but circumstances forced them to be separated, with Charlotte returning to Sweden while Pradyumna remained in India.

However, their separation did not deter Pradyumna.

In January 1977, he made the life-altering decision to sell all his belongings, purchase a bicycle, and embark on an arduous journey from India to Sweden.

With sheer determination, he pedaled for four months and three weeks, covering an average distance of 70 kilometers (44 miles) every day. His tireless efforts paid off when he was finally reunited with Charlotte in Sweden, where they went on to build a life together, raising children and sharing a lifelong bond.

The now-viral post has garnered immense attention, fetching nearly 202K likes and sparking several comments.

An Instagram user replied, "We need a movie about them" while another joked, "I don't wanna hear anymore excuses from any man after this story".

Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia's awe-inspiring story was turned into a literary adaptation titled The Amazing Story Of The Man Who Cycled From India To Europe For Love.

Topics:  India   Love   Sweden 

