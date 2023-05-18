Newly-Wed Bride Attends Her College Exam Right After the Wedding

In an interesting incident from Uttar Pradesh, a newly-wed bride is going viral for her dedication towards her education. Krishna Rajput, the bride, appeared for her college examination in her wedding attire since she didn't want to miss out on her exam despite it falling on her wedding day.
Krishna is a student of Bundelkhand University in Jhansi. According to the reports, her Sociology exam was scheduled to take place on the 4th of May, but was later rescheduled to 16 May which coincided with her wedding.
As she didn't want to compromise on either, she decided to attend her exam right after the wedding rituals were completed. Her vidai was scheduled to take place after her exam.
Talking to the media, she said, “My wedding is important and so are the examinations. My ‘vidai’ will be after I write my exam,”
