Bride Calls Off the Wedding As the Groom Erupts in an Impromptu SRK Gig
The groom began screaming Baadshah's title track 'Aashiq hoon main qatil bhi hoon"
In the now viral clip, the groom could be heard screaming out the lyrics of Shah Rukh's movie Baadshah's title track, 'Baadshah O Baadshah', as he stands on the stage.
He says, "Listen to me, I will take my bride from here even if I have to die for it,". He then quoted the lyrics from the song, "I'm a lover and even a killer, I'm present in everyone's hearts. I don't break my promises, and I never fear death."
According to the reports, everything was going as per usual in the wedding. The groom's family arrived at the venue, and were welcomed by the bride's side. The couple then started exchanging the garlands at the jaimala ceremony, when suddenly the groom decided to take another route.
The bride and her family were taken aback with groom's attitude and they decided to cancel the wedding. This caused arguments between the two sides and the police was called to intervene. It's being reported that the groom was later arrested by the police.
