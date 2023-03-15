ADVERTISEMENT

Bride Calls Off the Wedding As the Groom Erupts in an Impromptu SRK Gig

The groom began screaming Baadshah's title track 'Aashiq hoon main qatil bhi hoon"

India may have one of the biggest film industries in the world, but sometimes the filmi magic only works well on the big screen! Like in the case of this bride from Uttar Pradesh's Mau village who cancelled the wedding after the groom erupted in an impromptu SRK gig during the ceremony.

In the now viral clip, the groom could be heard screaming out the lyrics of Shah Rukh's movie Baadshah's title track, 'Baadshah O Baadshah', as he stands on the stage.

He says, "Listen to me, I will take my bride from here even if I have to die for it,". He then quoted the lyrics from the song, "I'm a lover and even a killer, I'm present in everyone's hearts. I don't break my promises, and I never fear death."

According to the reports, everything was going as per usual in the wedding. The groom's family arrived at the venue, and were welcomed by the bride's side. The couple then started exchanging the garlands at the jaimala ceremony, when suddenly the groom decided to take another route.

The bride and her family were taken aback with groom's attitude and they decided to cancel the wedding. This caused arguments between the two sides and the police was called to intervene. It's being reported that the groom was later arrested by the police.

