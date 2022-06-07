ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Reacts to Queen's Hologram Being Projected On a Golden Carriage

England celebrated 70 years of the Queen's reign, making her the longest-serving monarch ever.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II became the longest serving monarch in England, and to celebrate 70 years of her rule, 4 days of festivities were announced in London.

To kick off the celebrations, the Queen's hologram was projected on a 260-year-old gold state coach led by white horses through Central London. The celebration had some 6,000 performers, including pop singer Ed Sheeran.

While some found it fascinating and amusing, others on Twitter weren't impressed by the hologram and they were rather confused about the fact that the crowd actually waved back at it.

Queen Elizabeth's hologram at her Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Queen Elizabeth's hologram at her Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Both the virtual clip displayed on the carriage's window and the carriage itself, were from the Queen's coronation from 1953. The clip showed a 27-year-old Queen waving at the crowd.

The Queen, however, appeared at the balcony at Buckingham Palace along with her family briefly, but Twitter was more focused on her virtual appearance than her real-life appearance. This is what they had to say:

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Queen's hologram at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)

