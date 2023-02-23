Soulful Mashup Of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' & 'Mashallah' Mesmerizes Netizens

For the unversed, Yash Raj Films has kickstarted their Spy Films Universe - which includes Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR.

The exciting crossover has already begun with Salman Khan's explosive cameo in Pathaan as Tiger.

Playing on that, two musicians - Adnan Manzoor and Nabeel Khan took to social media to share their melodious mashup of Pathaan's hit song, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and Ek Tha Tiger's popular track, 'Mashallah'.

While Manzoor can be seen playing the rabab, Khan was on the sarangi. Take a look: