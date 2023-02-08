Derek O'Brien Praises Pathaan in Parliament; Takes a Dig at 'Boycott Bollywood'
In his Parliament speech, Derek O'Brien said that Pathaan carries a beautiful message.
Siddharth Anand-directorial Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others, has broken a number of box office records and now even made it to the Parliament. On Tuesday, 7 February, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien praised the movie in his speech in the Rajya Sabha.
During the debate on motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address O'Brien said that Pathaan carries a beautiful message. He praised everyone associated with the movie.
"Well done Siddharth Anand.... Well done India's biggest global ambassadors. Well done those of you who made Pathaan. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country. We learnt from them.... Do not mess with India's biggest global ambassadors," the Trinamool Congress leader said.
He added, "You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message."
Pathaan released worldwide on 25 January and has been receiving a rousing response from the audience.
