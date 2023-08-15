Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday, 15 August, announced that a massive expansion of the Supreme Court of India's infrastructure is on the cards, with the incorporation of 27 new courtrooms, four registrar courtrooms, and better facilities for lawyers and litigants, Bar and Bench reported.
What did the CJI say? Speaking at the 77th Independence Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) on the apex court premises, the CJI said:
"We need to overhaul judicial infrastructure at the earliest. We plan to expand the supreme court by constructing a new building to have 27 additional courtrooms, 4 registrar courtrooms, and adequate facilities for lawyers and litigants."
What else? He further said that the museum and annex building on the Supreme Court premises would be demolished to create 15 courtrooms, SCBA meeting rooms, and bar rooms for women lawyers, among others.
Why you should read on: The CJI stated that the project would be completed in two stages, and added that a detailed proposal has been sent to the central government for approval.
"We have submitted our proposal to central government and the file is with the Department of Justice. Detailed plans have been drawn up including the the budget. I'm sure it will receive the best attention from the Law Minster and the Department of Justice," the CJI said, as per LiveLaw.
Why is this important? The CJI, in his speech, highlighted the responsibility of the courts to take down barriers that prevent common people, especially the marginalised, from accessing the courts.
"The past 76 years suggest that the history of the Indian judiciary is the history of struggle of daily common people. No matter is big or small for the court. In seemingly small matters, matters of great constitutional importance emerge," he said, as per LiveLaw.
