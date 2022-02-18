'Beginning of The End': Netflix's 'Stranger Things' to End With Fifth Season

Netflix's hit sci-fi drama series Stranger Things will conclude with its fifth season, the show's creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have announced.

They penned an open letter to fans of the show, adding that the upcoming fourth season will have two parts. The first part will drop on the streaming platform on 27 May, and the second on 1 July.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things'. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last," The Duffer Brothers wrote in the letter, which was shared on the show's official Twitter handle.