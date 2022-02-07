Spotify Removes Episodes of Joe Rogan's Podcast; Joe Apologises for Racial Slur

Earlier, Rogan had also addressed the allegations of spreading COVID-19 misinformation. He said that he will do better research about the content he puts and include more ‘mainstream experts’ as guests.

“(I will) do my best to make sure that I’ve researched these topics — the controversial ones in particular — and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them,” Rogan said.

Musicians Continue to Remove Music from Spotify in Solidarity

In a, since deleted, open letter to his label, Neil Young demanded that his music be removed from Spotify, “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform… They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Other musicians like Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren later announced that they stand by Neil Young’s decision and will also be removing their music from the platform.