Social Media Erupts Over PM Narendra Modi Being Nominated For A Grammy Award

Several social media users are writing, "Can't believe Narendra Modi got a Grammy nomination before BTS did!"

In a surprising turn of events, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi finds himself in the Grammy spotlight with a nomination for the song 'Abundance of Millets.' The track, featuring Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband Gaurav Shah, celebrates the health benefits of millets and the government's efforts to promote the nutritious cereal.

Falu revealed that the idea for the song emerged during a meeting with PM Modi in Delhi last year after winning the Grammy. It was Modi who suggested creating a song to address hunger issues.

The song, released in June this year, aligns with the United Nations' declaration of 2023 as the International Year of the Millets, emphasizing the cereal's nutritional value.

While some netizens expressed shock and surprise at Modi's unexpected Grammy nod, others couldn't resist injecting humor into the situation. Fans of the biggest boy band in the world, BTS, in particular, showcased some hilarious reactions.

An X user wrote, "narendra modi getting nomination not bts my god" followed by "WHEN DID MODI START MAKING MUSIC?????? OR STARRING IN MV????"

Check out other reactions here:

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Grammy Awards 

