Beyoncé Thanks The Queer Community After Making History With Grammy Wins

Beyoncé Thanks The Queer Community After Making History With Grammy Wins
With this, Beyonce scripted history for the most Grammy wins of all time with 32 trophies.
The Grammy Awards 2023 might have been a big night for several artists but global megastar Beyoncé is making the most headlines for scripting history. With her four well-deserved Grammy wins this year, she goes down in history as the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time.
While fans pour their love and support for the musician all over social media, netizens can't help but notice her gracious thanks to the LGBTQIA+ community, in her historic acceptance speech.
When Beyoncé took the stage, she said that she was “trying not to get too emotional,” and that she was “just trying to receive this night.” After thanking her parents, her husband, and her children, Beyoncé extended her thanks to "the queer community for your love, and for inventing the genre".
She dedicated her win to her deceased Uncle Johnny - a gay man who died of AIDS and who she has previously referred to as her "godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album (Renaissance),” as reported by The Cut.
Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance can be best described as a love letter to Black, queer and transgender communities that have shaped her fandom, popularly called the 'Beyhive'.
With this album, she not only provided a platform to several queer and trans people of colour to collaborate with her but also paid a homage to the LGBTQIA+ artists who greatly contributed to the genre of R&B.
Queer fans were elated to have their community acknowledged in a platform of such global stature.
Check out how netizens are reacting to the Break My Soul singer's historic acceptance speech here:
