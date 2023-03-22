Selena Gomez' Pictures in Wedding Gown Go Viral, Fans Get Excited
Selena Gomez shared pictures in the wedding gown and wrote, "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work"
Selena Gomez' latest pictures in a white wedding gown have created quite a buzz on the internet. The actor, however, is not getting married, but is shooting for the new season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.
Selena's pictures in an off-shoulder wedding dress sporting a veil went viral online and fans started speculating that she's getting married.
But the rumours were soon put to rest, as she shared her behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the show, with a caption, "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work."
Selena's co-star from the show Steve Martin also shared pictures with her in the wedding dress. The photos indicate that Selena's character Mabel Mora might be getting married in the new season.
While Selena might not be getting married in real life, her fans did get excited by seeing her in the gorgeous wedding attire and were in total awe. One user wrote, "Selena Gomez in a wedding dress is just so pretty"
Another fan wrote, "STUNNING. If I saw Selena Gomez out in NYC wearing a wedding dress I would simply faint."
Check other reactions here:
