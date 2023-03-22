ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez' Pictures in Wedding Gown Go Viral, Fans Get Excited

Selena Gomez shared pictures in the wedding gown and wrote, "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work"

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Selena Gomez' Pictures in Wedding Gown Go Viral, Fans Get Excited
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Selena Gomez' latest pictures in a white wedding gown have created quite a buzz on the internet. The actor, however, is not getting married, but is shooting for the new season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Selena's pictures in an off-shoulder wedding dress sporting a veil went viral online and fans started speculating that she's getting married.

But the rumours were soon put to rest, as she shared her behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the show, with a caption, "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work."

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena's co-star from the show Steve Martin also shared pictures with her in the wedding dress. The photos indicate that Selena's character Mabel Mora might be getting married in the new season.

While Selena might not be getting married in real life, her fans did get excited by seeing her in the gorgeous wedding attire and were in total awe. One user wrote, "Selena Gomez in a wedding dress is just so pretty"

Another fan wrote, "STUNNING. If I saw Selena Gomez out in NYC wearing a wedding dress I would simply faint."

Check other reactions here:

Also Read

Selena Gomez Becomes the First Woman to Reach 400 Million Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez Becomes the First Woman to Reach 400 Million Followers on Instagram

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×