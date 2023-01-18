Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez-starrer Show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ S3
Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share the the news.
Selena Gomez took to social media to share a video of the new cast of Only Murders In The Building Season 3. Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd appeared in the video and they are some of the new cast members of the series. It is not yet known whether Streep will be a guest, recurring or series regular star.
Selena Gomez took to social media to share the cute video and write, "I could cry season 3 is coming!"
Selena also shared a picture from the sets, writing, "Very, very grateful lady! @onlymurdershulu @hulu @johnnyhoffman5 thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human"
The comedy-drama series follows the story of three individuals, who find themselves amidst an ongoing murder investigation. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) attempt to solve the murder while simultaneously hosting a podcast.
The first season followed the murder of fellow resident Tim Kono. While the next season followed the murder investigation of Bunny Folger.
The first two seasons are available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.
