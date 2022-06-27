Kapil Sharma Pays Tribute To Singer Sidhu Moose Wala at His Vancouver Show
The page also went on to share a video of his tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala.
The Kapil Sharma Show has been performing internationally. Their first performance was in Vancouver and it turned out to be a raging success. The official page for the show shared a series of photos and he also went on to share a video of his tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala.
The page captioned the photo, “Legends live Forever.”
Kapil is seen singing Moosewala’s popular song “Baapu” as fans cheer on. The stage had a backdrop of the pictures of celebs who passed away recently –singer KK, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal and Deep Sidhu, along with Moosewala. Moreover, it also carried the words “Tribute to Legends” written on it.
The page also shared a few pictures from the show that was held in Vancouver.
