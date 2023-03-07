'Will Take a Break For Six Months to Spend Time With Raha': Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, is all set to release on 8 March. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Ranbir shared why he went back to doing a romantic-comedy after films like Shamshera and Brahmastra. "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a true-blue rom-com. All the rom-coms I have done in my career, it felt short of feeling like a complete film. Luv and I would discuss what is the feeling that we want to give the audience, we want to give them a warm and happy feeling in the cinemas. I love that feeling when I go to the theatres, we’ve really tried to give that feeling to the audience and we’ve succeeded. We are very proud of this movie", Ranbir told the publication.