'Will Take a Break For Six Months to Spend Time With Raha': Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, is all set to release on 8 March. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Ranbir shared why he went back to doing a romantic-comedy after films like Shamshera and Brahmastra. "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a true-blue rom-com. All the rom-coms I have done in my career, it felt short of feeling like a complete film. Luv and I would discuss what is the feeling that we want to give the audience, we want to give them a warm and happy feeling in the cinemas. I love that feeling when I go to the theatres, we’ve really tried to give that feeling to the audience and we’ve succeeded. We are very proud of this movie", Ranbir told the publication.
Ranbir has also started promoting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, and he shared he will take a break after that to spend time with his daughter Raha. “In two months time. I’m looking forward to it. I think I’ll have a good five to six months of absolutely no work. I will be done with Animal by the end of April, and after that I'll take a long break to spend time with Raha", the actor told The Indian Express.
