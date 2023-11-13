Salman Reacts to Crackers Being Burst Inside Theatres During 'Tiger 3' Shows

Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 released in theatres across the world on Sunday, 12 November. Fans celebrated by dancing outside theatres, as they had been eagerly awaiting the release of a Salman film for quite a while. However, a shocking video went viral on Monday, showing people bursting firecrackers inside a theatre in Maharashtra. As people seated in the area run away from the crackers, more go off from under the surrounding seats. People can be seen trying their best to protect themselves.