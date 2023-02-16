ADVERTISEMENT

Audition Tapes of Omi Vaidya and R. Madhavan From '3 Idiots' Have Gone Viral

The record breaking '3 Idiots' released in theatres 14 years ago in 2009.

It's been 14 years since the iconic 3 Idiots was released, but the movie and its characters are still unforgettable.

It wasn't just the lead characters of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju (played by Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi) who made their way into our hearts, but the character of Chatur (played by Omi Vaidya), with all his quirks, left quite an impression on the audience.

Recently, in a throwback post, the producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared the audition clip of Omi Vaidya auditioning for the role of  Chatur "Silencer" Ramalingam.

Take a look:

Previously, Vidhu Chopra had also shared the clip of R. Madhavan's screen test for his role of Farhan Qureshi. The scene was an excerpt from an emotional conversation between Farhan and his father, where he tries to convince the latter to let him pursue photography professionally.

While some of the dialogues didn't actually make it to the movie, it does prove that Madhavan was indeed the correct choice for the character.

Here's the clip:

