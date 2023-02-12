Khelo India 2023: Actor R Madhavan Celebrates Son Vedaant’s Seven Medals
Khelo India 2023: R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan won five gold medals and two silver medals in swimming.
It is a proud moment for actor R Madhavan, as his son Vedaant has won seven medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. He brought home five gold medals and two silver medals.
A proud father, Madhavan took to social media to share pictures of his son, who is a national-level swimmer, posing with his medals.
"VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records) and @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud," he tweeted.
He added: "With gods grace - Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m."
Amitabh Bachchan, Suneil Shetty Congratulate Madhavan Family
Madhavan also congratulated the team that represented Maharashtra at this year's Khelo India Youth Games for bagging the top spot on the points table with 161 medals (56 gold, 55 silver, and 50 bronze medals).
"CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy's .. 1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty, congratulated the actor and his son for their success.
"Wow!!! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan well done. Maddy, you and Sarita must be so proud," wrote Bachchan.
"Godbless and congratulations," Suneil Shetty said.
Topics: R Madhavan Khelo India Vedaant Madhavan
