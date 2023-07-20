Popular Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike Recreates 'Jawan' Prevue Scene In Viral Clip

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, is all set to release on 7 September. Directed by Atlee, the film's prevue was recently released and took the internet by storm, amassing over 66 million views on YouTube in record time.
The prevue received immense love from fans, who expressed their excitement for the film and praised Shah Rukh Khan in his new, bald avatar. One notable individual who stood out among the admirers was none other than Shah Rukh Khan's famous doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri.
Ibrahim Qadri, an internet sensation known for his striking resemblance to the superstar, often shares pictures and videos recreating King Khan's iconic roles and songs. In a recent Instagram post, he flawlessly reenacted a scene from the Jawan prevue, imitating SRK's bandaged look from the film.
Within a few hours of sharing the video, it garnered over 117K views and nearly 21K likes, with numerous fans leaving comments in awe of the uncanny similarity between Ibrahim and Shah Rukh Khan.
Check how netizens are reacting here:
