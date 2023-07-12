'Thanks For Making Me Look Nice Even When Bald': SRK Hails 'Jawan' Cast & Crew

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jawan. The prevue for the film was released on Monday, 10 July and the megastar took to Twitter to thank the cast and crew of the film for their efforts in making Jawan.
In a series of tweets since Tuesday, the actor was all praises for the team that worked on Jawan. SRK is responding to the tweets of the cast and crew.
In one of the Tweets he wrote: "Well done my man. You and your team have gone beyond the call of films with this one. All the best to all of us."
In another Tweet he wrote, "Thank u for being so sporting through out the hectic shoot. Bless u."
In response to Anirudh Ravichander's tweet he wrote, "Love you to the moon ( because it can be seen only at night) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights!!"
Here's a look at some of his other Tweets:
Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the film is touted to be a high-octane action thriller. The film also features Deepika Padukone.
