'Can I Take Vamika on A Date?': Kid's Message for Kohli's Daughter Criticised
During a recent match between RCB and CSK in Bengaluru, a child holding a placard caught the internet's attention.
During a recent match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, a child holding a placard caught the internet's attention, and his picture has gone viral on the social media.
In the post, the child was seen holding a placard requesting Virat Kohli's permission to date his daughter, Vamika. The sign read, "Hi Virat uncle, Can I take Vamika on a Date?!"
A Twitter user posted the picture of the child and wrote, "Here is something wrong with parenting, idk why people are finding it cute".
After the post went viral, many shared their own opinions, and some resonated with his idea. While some people found it adorable, others criticised the child's parents for endorsing such behaviour and termed it "questionable".
Another user commented, "I shudder to imagine how creepy and insensitive the kid's parents are. The kid looks innocent - often it is the parent leading kids the wrong way. All for a moment of camera time?"
While the other wrote, "This is just parent's idea to get more Likes on their post. Same thing is true about parents asking their kids to dance to current Bollywood songs or Dance India Dance."
Check out other comments here:
