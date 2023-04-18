IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Fined 10% Of Match Fee for Breaching Code of Conduct

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter, Virat Kohli has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Monday, 17 April.

Attacking fifties from Devon Conway (83 off 45) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27) powered CSK to 226/6. Chennai's bowlers then held their nerve and survived Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) and Faf Du Plessis' (62 off 33) blitzes to win the match by 8 runs.