Anushka Sharma Criticises Publication for Sharing Vamika’s Pics

‘We’ve Decided Not to Expose Our Child to Social Media’: Anushka & Virat

Virat and Anushka haven’t shared any pictures of Vamika’s face on social media and had issued a public statement explaining their decision, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

In December, Anushka had thanked the media and paparazzi for respecting their wishes, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”