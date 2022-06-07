Over 300 Fans in Kolkata Sing ‘Pal’ to Pay Heartwarming Tribute to KK

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, they said, "It’s not only to celebrate KK and his evergreen songs but also to repair the bond between Kolkata and artists."

KK who had come to Kolkata for his performance, unfortunately succumbed to a cardiac arrest on 31st May due to alleged negligence of the management at Nazrul Manch.

The band further added, "KK’s death is not only something unacceptable for the Kolkata fans, but also shameful. He came all the way from Mumbai to perform and never returned home to his family as same. Maybe we failed due to our carelessness, so the initiative is to repent the loss of KK. While we cannot undo it, we want to restore faith in music,”