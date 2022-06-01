Dear KK, Thank You for Making My Life Richer With Your Music
KK has left behind some of the most precious musical memories for this 90s kid.
Every celebrity death moves us in ways we can't imagine. I am still trying to process the sudden demise of popular playback singer KK. KK is my childhood, his voice a balm for my very tumultuous teenage years.
Be it 'Yaaron' or 'Pal' or 'Chhod Aaye Hum Yeh Galiyan', every song held me tight without any judgement. They helped me laugh, cry, dance, and even let go of my emotional baggage.
The more I think about KK, the more I remember the events in my life. It's extremely painful to come to terms with the brutal truths of life, but some solace can be derived from celebrating the music he has given us.
Here are all the times KK articulated my thoughts in ways I couldn't:
'Yaaron Dosti': Celebrating Friendship
As the saying goes, any farewell or reunion is incomplete without 'Yaaron' echoing from all corners of the room. My friends and I chanced upon this song while we were still trying to figure out the true meaning of friendship. KK's soothing voice spelt out everything we were trying to string together.
'Koi toh ho raazdaar' - every time I want to thank my friends for harbouring all my secrets, I think of this line. KK's voice became the friend who would effortlessly communicate what I felt. His songs never judged, they were uplifting and filled one with hope. Years after the song released, we played it again at one of our school reunions, and the tears flowed as we went down memory lane. The tears flow now as well, as I mourn the loss of a dear friend and confidant.
'Tadap Tadap Ke': Dealing With Heartbreak
One of KK's most popular songs is 'Tadap Tadap' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It takes me back to school, when a friend would play this song on loop while dealing with a heartbreak. The song could easily have veered towards self-pity, but KK's magic turned it around. The chorus descends into the heartbreaking "lut gaye hum teri mohabbat mein", and only KK could have pulled that off.
'Tu Aashiqui Hai': Falling in Love
Every school kid has tried to perfect 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' from Jhankar Beats for their crush, and so have I. Sanjay Suri wins us over when he saunters into the church, humming the song for his lady love. The song strikes all the right chords, making us believe in the power of love.
'Pal': Learning to Grieve
'Chal, aa mere sang chal' - We embarked on a beautiful journey with KK, and what is going to stay with us is the warmth in his voice. We are all meant to leave one day, and this very song has helped me deal with grief and death. After all, isn't living in the moment and trying to be better versions of ourselves the best way to go about life?
'Maine Dil Se Kaha': Singing About Sadness
Out of all my KK favourites is 'Maine Dil Se Kaha' from the film Rog. It's absolutely fitting that the actor starring in this song is none other than the eternal Irrfan. 'Maine Dil Se Kaha' is about sadness, about our struggles with mental health. It crept up to me when I was at my lowest and has stayed with me since.
We definitely are what we hear and see. Songs shape us, give us comfort, help us confront dark truths and help us grow. KK has made us richer with his music, and that's the biggest gift of an artist.
