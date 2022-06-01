Dear KK, Thank You for Making My Life Richer With Your Music

Every celebrity death moves us in ways we can't imagine. I am still trying to process the sudden demise of popular playback singer KK. KK is my childhood, his voice a balm for my very tumultuous teenage years.

Be it 'Yaaron' or 'Pal' or 'Chhod Aaye Hum Yeh Galiyan', every song held me tight without any judgement. They helped me laugh, cry, dance, and even let go of my emotional baggage.

The more I think about KK, the more I remember the events in my life. It's extremely painful to come to terms with the brutal truths of life, but some solace can be derived from celebrating the music he has given us.

Here are all the times KK articulated my thoughts in ways I couldn't: