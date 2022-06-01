ADVERTISEMENT

Case of 'Unnatural Death' Registered Over Singer KK's Demise

KK passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday, 31 May, in Kolkata.

Popular Bollywood playback singer KK passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday, 31 May, in Kolkata. He was 53. Now, as per a report by ANI, a case of 'unnatural death' has been registered. The report also stated that KK's post-mortem is likely to take place on Wednesday after getting his family's consent.

"One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer #KK. After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata", ANI reported.

As per reports, KK was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute hospital at around 10:30pm after he was feeling unwell following his performance. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Amidst the investigation into the singer's sudden death, a video of KK profusely sweating on the stage at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha has gone viral. The AC was allegedly not working at the venue, and many people on social media have blamed the authorities for mishandling the event.

